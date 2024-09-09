Laundromat shooting: 2 in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead in Prince George’s County

Two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting at a laundromat in Maryland on Sunday.

Alex Delgado, 20, of Silver Spring, and a 17-year-old male from New Carrollton, are charged as adults with the murder of 18-year-old Anibal Suazo of Lothian. Police say the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a laundromat on Kenilworth Avenue in the Hyattsville area of Prince George’s County.

READ MORE: Man shot dead inside Hyattsville laundromat

Investigators believe the suspects targeted Suazo, approaching and physically assaulting him before Delgado shot him and a woman.

Police found Suazo inside the laundromat with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say Suazo had returned fire, striking Delgado, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The woman also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect fled the scene in a car but was apprehended after a police pursuit involving a helicopter.

Investigators believe the suspects and Suazo were known to each other. The motive for the assault and shooting is under investigation. Two weapons were recovered at the scene. Both suspects face first-degree murder and related charges. The 17-year-old is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.