Man shot dead inside Hyattsville laundromat

A man was shot and killed inside of a laundromat in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Hyattsville Laundromat on Kenilworth Avenue.

FOX 5’s David Kaplan spoke with police officials from the town of Edmonston within Prince George’s County where the shooting took place.

Kaplan said the man who was killed was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The other two shooting victims were transported to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Forensic teams could be seen canvasing the area and taking photographs Sunday night, Kaplan said. No information has been released about a suspect or motive at this time.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was at the laundromat Monday morning when it opened. Customers were there to retrieve items they had to abandon when gunfire erupted.

Alnwick says one man told her he saw a fistfight breakout between two men before he heard gunshots.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified. Alnwick says it is unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.