D.C. police have increased their presence across parts of the city after a series of overnight burglaries and acts of vandalism.

Officials say affected areas, including City Center, Georgetown, the H Street Corridor, Logan Circle, and north of Columbia Heights.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC police boost presence after overnight burglaries and vandalism

Detectives are investigating six burglaries and six incidents of property destruction. Police have arrested five people on charges including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement.

"MPD detectives continue to investigate these offenses, and we will hold offenders accountable," police said in a statement. "As a result of the incidents overnight, MPD will continue to maintain an increased police presence throughout the city. MPD does not tolerate acts of violence or destruction of property."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.