16 and 17 year old shot in Southeast DC: police

Two teenage boys were left suffering gunshot wounds after a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

D.C. police are responding to the area of the 3900 block of 8th Street after receiving reports of a shooting around 9:50 a.m. Upon arrival, police found two teen victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victims are 16 and 17 years old. The two have been transported to area hospitals conscious and breathing, suffering injuries believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe the shooting victims ran to a nearby school for help, according to police.

The shooting did not occur at the school. Police are searching for a black truck with unknown California tags that is believed to be involved in the shooting.