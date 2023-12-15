Comedian Joe Clair shares life story in new FOX Local documentary

Joe Clair, also known by the nickname "Joe Cleezy," is a D.C. native, veteran host, entertainer, radio personality and well-known comedian in the DMV.

He is also the co-host of FOX 5's "DMV Zone," alongside Marina Marraco, airing at 3 p.m. each weekday.

Clair got his start on HBO’s famed Def Comedy Jam. He then went on to host BET’s famed show "Rap City," where he introduced the world to hip-hop and rap super-stars. He is most notably known as the last person to interview hip-hop icon Notorious B.I.G.

From there, he became the host of WPGC-FM’s Joe Clair Morning Show. He has also hosted other radio programs, such as WPGC’s Sunday Night Hip-Hop Show, WQHT-FM New York, SiriusXM’s Foxxhole in Los Angeles and WVEE-FM Atlanta.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Joe Clair Story

"A Moment of Clarity: The Joe Clair Story" a FOX LOCAL Exclusive produced by his colleagues at FOX 5 DC, dives into the life of Joe Clair, from his humble upbringing in the DMV, to how he broke into the very competitive entertainment and comedy business.

Throughout his career and life, Clair has diligently worked to achieve his goals while showing up as his authentic self.

"It's surreal, like most people, I'm still chasing my goals but to be celebrated in this manner. It's hard to embrace," said Joe Clair.

The documentary features conversations with LL Cool J, Charlamagne tha God, Sherri Shepherd, local celebrities from area media outlets, and even his mom, Maxine Clair.

"If I had to tell my younger self something, I'd say don't second guess yourself. You're right! He was right, that 20-year-old kid was right," said Clair.

"A Moment of Clarity: The Joe Clair Story" will be debuting exclusively on FOX LOCAL Monday, December 18.