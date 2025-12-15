Aging pipes crack under cold: nearly 300 water main breaks hit DMV

The Brief As the cold weather sets in, the DMV is facing a surge in water main breaks, highlighting the challenges of aging infrastructure. WSSC Water, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, reports nearly 300 water main breaks since Nov. 26. About 42% of the water mains in the system are more than 50 years old.



Water main breaks on the rise

What we know:

WSSC Water, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, reports nearly 300 water main breaks since Nov. 26.

Lyn Riggins from WSSC Water said, "The water main breaks have ramped up a little bit earlier this December because of the cold temperatures. It’s been a colder than average December so far."

The cold Potomac River water, which has dropped by 17 degrees since late November, travels through nearly 6,000 miles of distribution mains, shocking the aging pipes and causing them to break. About 42% of the water mains in the system are more than 50 years old.

Repairing these water mains is a complex process.

Riggins explained, "It’s buried infrastructure. So, we have to locate all of the other utilities in the area, pinpoint exactly where we need to dig. Because we want to dig in the right place. We just want to dig once, fix it and get everybody’s water back on."

The cost of repairs

WSSC Water's emergency break and leak repair costs have increased significantly, from about $17 million in fiscal year 2023 to about $33 million in fiscal year 2025. This nearly doubles the expenses, reflecting the growing challenge of maintaining the aging infrastructure.