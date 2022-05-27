Johnny Depp verdict: Amber Heard must pay over $10 million, Depp must pay $2 million
After weeks of testimony, a jury ruled partly in favor of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — saying that both actors defamed the other with claims of domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict reactions pour in on social media, outside courthouse
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both won, in part, their defamation lawsuits, a jury announced on Wednesday after deliberating for about 12 hours over three days.
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard react to verdict
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are reacting to the verdict in their drama-filled defamation lawsuit case.
Where is Johnny Depp? Actor not in court for trial verdict
After a grueling six-week trial, Johnny Depp wasn't in court when a jury awarded him $15 million in damages.
Late John Madden to appear on cover of Madden 23 video game
Three unique Madden 23 covers will be released to highlight Hall of Fame coach John Madden as a video game icon.
Johnny Depp lived lavishly at a Virginia Ritz-Carlton during defamation trial
Johnny Depp has been camped out at the Ritz-Carlton in Virginia during his marathon defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Snoop Dogg cancels non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022
The rapper-mogul will continue with his scheduled U.S. tour.
BTS meets with President Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
The meeting between the Grammy-nominated group and the president comes amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: No verdict Tuesday as jury continues deliberations
A Virginia jury will pick up deliberations again Wednesday in Johnny Depp's libel trial against Amber Heard. Here's what the jury has to decide.
Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt to lead FOX's NFL broadcast team for season
Former NFL star Greg Olsen and acclaimed announcer Kevin Burkhardt will call games for the upcoming NFL season, including this year’s Super Bowl on FOX.
‘Pinocchio’: Tom Hanks to star in Disney’s live-action remake
Disney released the trailer Tuesday with the film set to be released in September.
Lynyrd Skynyrd legend Ronnie Van Zant's childhood home put up for sale
The childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legend Ronnie Van Zant and his brothers is on the market for $629,000 in Florida.
Johnny Depp Trial: Virginia's anti-SLAPP law part of Depp's legal strategy
Johnny Depp's legal team may have considered Virginia's relatively loose anti-SLAPP law when they decided to sue Amber Heard in Virginia rather than California.
Master P announces death of his daughter Tytyana Miller at 29
Master P announced the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about,” he said.
Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ star and actor in ‘The Wild Bunch,’ dies
Actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his roles in “American Graffiti” and “The Wild Bunch,” has died.
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for more than $1.5M
The movie wasn’t filmed at the home, but it was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.
'Top Gun' studio borrowed fighter jets for $11K an hour but Tom Cruise was not allowed to touch controls
Tom Cruise started his own flight training program to prepare the film's actors for their roles.
Cannes 2022: Ukrainian mine-sniffing terrier wins ‘DogManitarian’ Award
Patron the mine-sniffing terrier has become a national hero in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began.
Netflix explores livestreaming with plans to launch unscripted content, events
While the streaming company is currently in the early stages of development, its efforts are concentrated on unscripted content and live events.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: No verdict returned by jury Friday; deliberations set to resume Tuesday
Closing arguments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard $50 million defamation case wrapped up on Friday as the six-week trial comes to a close in Fairfax County.