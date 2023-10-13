LL COOL J debuts new book: "We’ve gone all the way from the streets to the suites"

LL COOL J joined FOX 5 DC Friday morning to promote a new book featuring hundreds of essays from Hip Hop icons such as Nas, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige.

The book, "The Streets Win: 50 Years Of Hip-Hop Greatness," celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of Hip Hop.

"We’ve gone all the way from the streets to the suites," said LL COOL J. "Two, three, four hundred years from now, this book is the real narrative."

He compared the legendary contributors to Miles Davis and Charlie Parker.

"We really are artists that are contributing to a culture," he said. "Hip Hop artists are more than just a trend."

The release of the book comes at a busy time for LL COOL J. He said he is performing in D.C. this Sunday alongside The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and others on The F.O.R.C.E. Tour.

"D.C. influenced my music in a lot of ways," he said, noting that D.C.’s own Go-Go music is crucial to the beat in his hit song, "Rock the Bells."

LL COOL J said his tour will be "one non-stop party," where he'll perform both his hits and some deep cuts.

He let FOX 5 know he is working on a new album with executive producer Q-Tip, set to release at the end of the year.