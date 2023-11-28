$1M safety grant to aid businesses in Adams Morgan, Shaw and Downtown DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice announced a grant program to aid public safety in three commercial corridors.

Through the Safe Commercial Corridors Grant Program, $1.1 million in grant funds will go to businesses in Adams Morgan, Shaw and Downtown.

The grant program will fund initiatives like assisting owners with improving security and safety systems, deterring crime and public safety violations, responding to people with substance-use disorders and implementing de-escalation techniques.

The funds will also go towards cultural programming, relationship-building between the community, customers and businesses, and connecting people with D.C. resources.

"Our city’s commercial corridors are vibrant centers of opportunity for entrepreneurs and destinations for residents and visitors alike to shop, dine, and experience the best of DC," said Bowser in the press release. "These grants will empower people and organizations who are invested in our communities and who are passionate about supporting our local businesses."

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who serves as chairwoman of the Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, established the Safe Commercial Corridors Grant Program for the 2024 fiscal year.

"Maintaining safe commercial corridors is imperative for residents, visitors, and the economic vitality of the District," said Pinto. "I am thrilled that today, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice announced that the requests for applications are open for the Safe Commercial Corridors Grants Program that I established in this year’s budget. These grants will allow organizations in our communities to implement the immediate and innovative public safety solutions that are sorely needed in commercial corridors in the District."

