DC leaders hold town hall meeting to discuss ongoing crime wave

An important town hall meeting is being held Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crime wave in the District.

Councilmember Brianne Nadeau and D.C. Police will host the meeting in Ward 1 which is geared toward providing updates to residents about how the city is combating crime.

Ward 1 includes the neighborhoods of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, U Street and Howard University.

According to D.C. crime data, there have been 1,222 more crimes in Ward 1 in 2023 compared to the same time last year. The majority have been property crimes like thefts. Also on the rise are violent crimes with a gun, armed robberies, and assaults with dangerous weapons.

There have been 24 homicides in ward 1 this year.

Residents will hear D.C. police chief Pamela Smith's plans for allocation of resources and community policing.

Councilmember Nadeau plans to introduce legislation she says will give police tools help to close cases.

That legislation is expected to be introduced Tuesday.

On Wednesday, D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto will hold a hearing on Mayor Bowser's crime legislation.

Tuesday's town hall meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the D.C. Housing Finance Agency on Florida Avenue.