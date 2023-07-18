Authorities are searching for suspects and a vehicle they say was involved in four armed robberies in D.C. in just seven minutes.

The robberies took place near Adams Morgan over the weekend.

Officers say around 2 a.m. Saturday, two gunmen pointed a weapon at a woman and stole her purse on 18th Street northwest.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 4 armed robberies reported in 7 minutes near Adams Morgan

Investigators say just three minutes later. The same two suspects drove to Belmont Road and robbed two more people.

Officials say two other armed robberies connected to the same gunmen were reported in Adams Morgan and near Columbia Road in the northwest.

Police are looking for a Black Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut Tags BE-04065.