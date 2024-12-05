School closures, delays across DC, Maryland, Virginia Thursday
WASHINGTON - It's an icy cold start to the day in the DMV and a wintry mix across the area could create slick conditions, impacting morning travel.
Some schools across the region are delaying opening times amid the winter weather. FOX 5 has the latest updates as conditions change.
