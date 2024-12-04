Blizzard Warning for western Maryland in effect overnight into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of western Maryland and West Virginia starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

Garrett County, Western Grant Countie and Western Pendleton County could see from three to seven inches of snow accumulation Thursday, according to NWS. The area will see wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

The storm system bringing blizzard conditions to the area moved into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest earlier Wednesday. The heaviest snow, lowest visibility and strongest winds for western Maryland and West Virginia are expected Thursday morning between midnight and noon.

Travel is expected to be impacted, according to NWS, with whiteout conditions and strong winds bringing down trees and power lines.