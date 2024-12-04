Frigid temperatures, gusty winds move into DC area; region braces for wintry mix Thursday

The Washington, D.C. area is bracing for a blast of artic air that is bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to the region and the threat for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Thursday morning.

Wednesday morning was the coldest yet this season with most of the region facing widespread temperatures in the teens and twenties. It will be a sunny but cold day with high temperatures only reaching near 40 degrees.

Gusty winds will move in during the evening with gusts as high as 24 mph. By early Thursday, a fast-moving clipper storm could bring rain and snow showers to the region during the morning commute.

The immediate D.C. area could see some snowflakes mixed with rain for a brief period on Thursday morning. Areas to the north and west may get a slight coating of snow on the ground.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday for Maryland’s Garrett County, and in Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia. In those areas, blizzard conditions are feasible with total snow accumulations between four and eight inches possible and wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

In the immediate D.C. region, the precipitation will be quick-moving with gusty winds increasing to 45 mph by Thursday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of D.C., and much of the surrounding areas of Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service warns that the gusty winds could blow about unsecured items and could possibly result in some power outages. In areas with snow on the ground, the gusty winds may lead to some areas of blowing snow.

Thursday will gradually become sunny, but the bone-chilling cold temperatures will stay in the 30s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in the low-40s are expected on Saturday and into the 50s by Sunday.