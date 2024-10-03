Pastor Will Grandberry discusses new book 'The Autopsy of Hope' on 'The Good Word'

Howard University graduate Pastor Will Grandberry joins Tisha Lewis on the latest episode of "The Good Word" series.

Pastor Grandverry discusses the power of hope and the inspiration fueling his first and new book, "The Autopsy of Hope."

He also discusses his return to the Washington, D.C. area from Chicago and the parallels both cities are navigating regarding violence impacting young people.

In a one-on-one conversation with FOX 5 DC’s Tisha Lewis, Grandberry, also known as "Pastor Will," shares how he emerged from depression, crises, and more and how you can too.

Pastor Will often hosts "Cultural Conversations" in the D.C. area, conversing with young people and young adults about timely, relevant, and thought-provoking topics, including encouraging people to register to vote.

Pastor Will is hosting a book signing on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 pm at Bus Boys and Poets at 625 Monroe Street NE Washington D.C.. More information here.

Tune in to "The Good Word" series on FOX Local Sunday at 10 a.m.



