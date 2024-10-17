Mimi Frazier on breast cancer, early detection, and awareness

article

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mimi Frazier, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Linkage Wellness Institute, is sharing her powerful story this week on "The Good Word" series.

A Washington, D.C. native, Frazier opens up about her journey, from being misdiagnosed to undergoing a double mastectomy.

Despite her challenges, she is thriving with breast cancer now in partial remission.

Through her work at the Linkage Wellness Institute, Frazier is reaching out to both women and men across the DMV area to raise awareness about the critical importance of early detection.

To hear Frazier’s inspiring story and learn more about her mission, tune in this Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local, available on your smart TV.