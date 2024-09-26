Viral influencer Chelsey Hall shares faith and weight loss on The Good Word

Viral social media influenced and founder of the "40 Day Faith & Fast Challenge" Chelsey Hall joins us on The Good Word!

Hall’s 40-Day Faith & Fast Challenge starts Monday, October 7.

Chelsey Hall has lost more than 125 pounds and shares her weight loss and faith journey on display for millions of people who have viewed her workout videos on social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

Hall says celebrities across the globe have reached out to her, offering their support including Pastor Keion Henderson who Hall says offered to pay for her next weight loss surgery.

In an interview with THE GOOD WORD SERIES and FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis, Hall contributes her weight loss success to prayer and fasting.

WATCH THE GOOD WORD SERIES ON SUNDAYS AT 10AM!