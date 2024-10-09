DC’s gospel voice, Cheryl Jackson, talks faith and music on 'The Good Word'

Cheryl Jackson, the most recognized voice on gospel radio in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia is set to join FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on the latest episode of "The Good Word" series.

As the host of Praise 104.1 FM, Jackson is well-known for her deep connection with gospel music and her powerful influence on the community.

A Washington, D.C. native, Jackson will share her personal faith journey and discuss how gospel music has crossed into the mainstream.

She’ll also give listeners a preview of the highly anticipated Spirit of Praise concert, which takes place this Saturday at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

For more details on the Spirit of Praise concert, visit praisedc.com, and don’t miss "The Good Word" series this Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local.