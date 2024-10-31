From FOX 5 intern to the White House: Tanya Dallas joins 'The Good Word'

article

Inspirational singer Tanya Dallas, who recently performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the NAACP’s 84th annual Freedom Fund Gala in Leesburg, Virginia, will join FOX 5 DC's "The Good Word" series this Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local.

Tanya’s powerful voice has taken her around the world, including performances at The White House and in stadiums and arenas alongside notable figures such as Joel Osteen.

Balancing her dual roles as a teacher by day and a singer by night, she shares how she turned her passion for music into an inspiring career that has placed her on prominent stages worldwide.

A former intern at FOX 5 DC, Tanya will also reflect on her journey from working behind the scenes to stepping into the spotlight. It will be an uplifting conversation.

Catch Tanya Dallas on The Good Word series Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local!