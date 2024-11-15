Founder of Future Kings Academy on The Good Word
WASHINGTON - Future Kings founder Dr. Arik King joins Tisha Lewis on The Good Word Sunday morning.
King is creating success stories across the DMV, one student at a time through mentorship, support, resources and time. He’s focused on young, at-risk males.
Graduates from his program have gone on to graduate from Yale University and more!
Watch the full interview Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local. Here's how to get FOX Local on your phone and smart TV.