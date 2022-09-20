"Snipemur" - Episode 2 of FOX 5's True Crime Podcast about the DC Snipers
On October 8th, 2002 - the FBI designated the shootings in the DC area as a major case, giving the investigation the name "SNIPEMUR" - a blend of SNIPER and MURDER.
"An Introduction to Hell" - Episode 1 of FOX 5's latest True Crime Podcast about the DC Snipers
In this first episode of FOX 5's latest True Crime podcast series, "Three Weeks of Hell: The DC Snipers," we’ll reflect on those terrible three weeks in October 2002 when two unknown and elusive killers roamed the streets of the Washington, DC area indiscriminately shooting, wounding and murdering innocent people at a terrifying pace.