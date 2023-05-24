Our true crime podcast about the DC Snipers has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award!

We are so proud to announce that FOX 5's original true crime podcast, "Three Weeks Of Hell: The DC Snipers," which we premiered last fall, has earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from RTDNA - the Radio Television Digital News Association!

The podcast is hosted by Bob Barnard and Melanie Alnwick, and it looks back on those three terrifying weeks in October 2002 that ended with 10 people shot and killed, several more severely wounded and the entire region gripped in fear. A time seared in memories for people across the region (and world) as two murderous snipers encircled the DMV. A time when people living here realized their life or death in those 22 days was just a matter of chance.

In case you missed it, you can listen and watch in a number of ways.

You can also view an interactive timeline of the DC Sniper Attacks here which also includes links to key events.

This award is in the Podcast category for Region 12, which is comprised of Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Regional winners advance to the national competition - and winners will be announced in August.

Congratulations to the team behind the podcast, who are all listed below:

Anchors: Bob Barnard, Melanie Alnwick

Assistant News Director - Kyle Carmean

Senior Assignment Editor & Producer - Mia Rosas

Digital Strategy: John Colucci

Editors: Jake Armstrong, Janna Forney, Dan Grudovich

Photographers: Aaron Kurtz, Joseph Spevak

Archives: Ozzie Corson

Graphic Artist: Craig Yarnell

Intern: Stephannie Joseph

Click here for more about the Three Weeks Of Hell: The DC Snipers Podcast.