What is a thermobaric bomb?

Russia is accused of using thermobaric weapons or "vacuum bombs" in Ukraine. These weapons are a breach of the Geneva Convention -- guidelines for humanitarian treatment in war.

Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.