Europe's largest nuclear power plant catches fire following Russian shelling
The assault renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital.
Russia-Ukraine War: Biden administration offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians
Russian forces pressed their war Thursday on Ukraine, shelling a nuclear power station even as the two sides negotiated safe corridors to safely evacuate citizens.
Ukranian President Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet: 'I don't bite'
“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” President Zelenskyy said at a Thursday news conference, directing his comments at Vladimir Putin. “Any words are more important than shots.”
Signs of support for Ukraine found across DC region
Signs of support for Ukraine can be found across parts of the D.C. region.
What is a thermobaric bomb?
Russia is accused of using thermobaric weapons or "vacuum bombs" in Ukraine. These weapons are a breach of the Geneva Convention -- guidelines for humanitarian treatment in war.
NASCAR legend Richard Childress offers to send Ukraine 1 million rounds of ammunition
Childress, speaking on FOX & Friends, said he was moved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spirit to defend his country.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Anastasia Potapova of Russia in WTA event
“All the prize money that I´m going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army,” Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, who won the Monterrey Open in 2020, said. The tournament has a $31,000 prize for the champion.
Montgomery County humanitarian group helps Ukrainian refugees crossing Romanian border
A Montgomery County humanitarian aid group is at the Ukraine border helping refugees fleeing war.
White House slaps Belarus with 'sweeping restrictions,' sanctions Russian oil refining
Sanctions will hold 'Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,' White House says
Virginia substitute teacher suspended for allegedly pushing Russian propaganda in class
A Northern Virginia substitute teacher was suspended by a public school system for allegedly trying to push Russian propaganda on students.
Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv holds out; Russians claim to control Kherson
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.
Technology, social media changing how war is fought in Ukraine
Technology and social media have fundamentally changed the world, including how war is fought, as we are seeing play out every day in Ukraine.
Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace
"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion
Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.
How sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, became a symbol of solidarity and resistance
Sunflowers, the flower of Ukraine, have popped up everywhere since the Russian military assault on the country.
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy 'eliminated,' top Ukrainian defense official says
A team of elite commandos sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top defense official said.
US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union
During President Biden's State of the Union address, many members of Congress chose to show a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by wearing the embattled country's colors: blue and yellow.
Gov. Larry Hogan: 'People of Maryland stand with Ukraine'
Governor Larry Hogan joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on Fox News Tuesday to discuss Maryland’s actions in support of Ukraine.
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?: How this comedian became a wartime president
He portrayed a high school teacher fed up with politicians who accidentally becomes president. Fast forward a few years, and Zelenskyy is the president for real — and his role is as an unlikely hero to many around the world.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day, with Russian forces stepping up their attacks on several cities.