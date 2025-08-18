Trump, Zelenskyy meet in DC amid heavy traffic, tight security

A heavy police presence and traffic delays marked Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Zelenskyy’s motorcade drew congestion as it moved through downtown, with additional traffic reported near the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgetown.

Roads were blocked off along M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, with law enforcement directing detours in the surrounding area.

The high-security meeting comes just days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Monday’s conference was expected to focus on efforts to end Russia’s three-year war in Ukraine.

