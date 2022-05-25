Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says
A survivor of the Texas shooting at Robb Elementary school says gunman remarked to children "it's time to die" before he killed over 20 people
Uvalde, Texas student who covered herself in classmates' blood to survive is still shaken, dad says
The father of an 11-year-old Robb Elementary School student in Uvalde, Texas, says his daughter is still shaken after watching her teacher and classmates get killed in front of her.
Texas school shooter walked through apparently unlocked door, police say
The gunman did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.
The Uvalde School District had a 21-point plan to keep kids safe
Despite the security measures in place, Salvador Ramos was able to get past a security officer, into an elementary school, and into a classroom full of children and their teachers.
Texas School Shooting: Rally for gun control being held on Capitol Hill
A rally is being held Thursday morning on Capitol Hill to push lawmakers to take action to stop mass shootings in the U.S.
Elon Musk calls for special assault rifle permits for 'extremely well vetted' people
In a tweet, Elon Musk gave his opinion that assault rifles should, at minimum, require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after deadly elementary school shooting in his Texas hometown
The actor was born in Uvalde in 1969 and his mother was a kindergarten teacher at a school just a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where Tuesday's shooting unfolded.
Texas school shooting: Missing 10-year-old girls among those killed, families say
Two Robb Elementary School students who were missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school are among the 22 people who were killed, the families say.