Washington Capitals to honor health care workers when fans return tonight

The Washington Capitals plan to honor hundreds of health care workers tonight when they welcome fans back to Capital One Arena.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The National Hockey League – like most professional sports leagues – paused fan attendance as the coronavirus spread.

A couple of weeks ago, the District permitted Capital One Arena to permit fan attendance capped at 10%, or 2,100 fans.

READ MORE: Washington Wizards welcome fans back to Capital One Arena

Advertisement

Last week, the Wizards welcomed fans back for the first time.

The Capitals – who will face off against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. – will pay tribute to front-line workers tonight.

READ MORE: Capitals, Wizards release ticketing info as Capitol One Arena, Nationals Park expand fan capacity

In addition, the night will focus on continued mask wearing, and each fan in attendance will be given an All Caps All Fans mask.

You can find out more about the event by clicking here.

The Capitals are second in the East Division with a 31-13-4 record.