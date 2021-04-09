District says Nationals can expand fan capacity to 25%; Capital One Arena can host fans at 10%

Nationals Park will be able expand fan attendance to 25% and, for the first time since last year, fans will be able to attend Wizards and Capitals games.

According to a letter from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Capital One Arena can begin permitting fans to attend NBA and NHL game immediately at 10% capacity.

In addition, D.C. United can expand fan attendance to 25%.

Capital One Arena must adhere to certain guidelines, however.

For NBA games, alcohol sales will be suspended at the end of the second quarter at concession stands, and at the start of the fourth quarter for in-seat ordering.

For NHL games, alcohol sales will be discontinued midway through the second period at concession stands and at the start of the third period for in-seat ordering.

For games at both Nationals Park and Capital One Arena, they must also permit investigators from a number of different agencies; and if the guidelines from their leagues change, they must resubmit applications to the city.

You can read the entire waiver order here.

