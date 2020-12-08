Navy men’s hoops cancels 2 games, pauses basketball activities over ‘COVID-19 concerns’

The Navy men’s basketball team is pausing all basketball activities and is canceling its next two games amid what it describes as “COVID-19 related concerns.”

The program did not elaborate on what constitutes concerns – whether they’re worried about positive test results, or exposures.

The Midshipmen were slated to play Morgan State on Dec. 16 and Delaware on Dec. 21.

Activities will be paused for 10 days.

Unless additional issues pop up, the team will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 2 for its Patriot League opener against Bucknell.

