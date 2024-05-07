Huncho House chef claims Maryland Restaurant Association's top honor

At Huncho House in Hyattsville- it is always a vibe.

Complimentary champagne when you walk in, an intimate Instagram-worthy setting, and Asian Italian fusion dishes that will have you licking the plate clean.

"Sometimes when people say they came to my restaurant and say the food was good, my next question is how was the experience?" said Chef Tobias Dorzon.

Because for Chef Tobias, the experience has to be excellent.

Growing up in Prince George's County, he said if they wanted fine dining and upscale restaurants - they made the drive to D.C. or Virginia.

So, he wanted to bring it here, bring it home.

"Food is fun. Food is amazing. Food is therapeutic and I just fell in love with it," Tobias said.

He fell in love with football too - played in the NFL and the CFL - the Canadian Football League.

But cooking runs in Chef Tobias' blood - his dad owned a West African restaurant.

"As a kid working at your dad's restaurant, you're doing more of the dirty work - taking out the trash, food running, washing dishes - but just being in that environment, learning hospitality was one of these things.. It was something that brought me joy."

And now, he's bringing that joy to so many others.

Multiple appearances on The Food Network and was recently named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland - the first from Prince George's County.

On Tuesday, a proclamation from Prince George's County Council honored him and his work.

"To win chef of the year a year and a half in existence - next year, they'll have to make a new award because we're getting better, we're getting better, we're getting better," said Aaron Bullock, Tobias' childhood friend and business partner.

Twenty years they've been side by side - and with the honors and accolades piling up.. They say they are just getting started.

"To be a part of it, to be on the ride with him - I always tell him one thing all the time. I tell him, 'Set the table, chef, so we can bless it and eat.'"

In June, Chef Tobias is opening up a new restaurant right across the street from Huncho House -- named 1123, his birthday. It will feature more of a lounge nightclub-esque vibe.

He's also dropping a line of seasonings and knives nationwide soon.

And if that wasn't enough, he also has a new show on ESPN and Hulu, interviewing athletes over good eats, called Timeout with Tobias.