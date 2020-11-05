Coronavirus cases prompt Navy and Tulsa to postpone football game

Navy’s Saturday football game against Tulsa has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Academy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Neither the academy nor the American Athletic Conference indicated how many cases have been identified.

READ MORE: US Navy civilian employee at Naval Academy tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

Navy has also suspended all football activities.

The two programs don’t share a common open date – so the conference is looking at options for playing the game in the future.

READ MORE: COVID-19 infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Advertisement

A potential future date for the contest has not been identified.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE