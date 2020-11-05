Coronavirus cases prompt Navy and Tulsa to postpone football game
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy’s Saturday football game against Tulsa has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Academy.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Neither the academy nor the American Athletic Conference indicated how many cases have been identified.
READ MORE: US Navy civilian employee at Naval Academy tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Navy has also suspended all football activities.
The two programs don’t share a common open date – so the conference is looking at options for playing the game in the future.
READ MORE: COVID-19 infection rates soar in college towns as students return
Advertisement
A potential future date for the contest has not been identified.