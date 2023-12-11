Are the Wizards and Capitals leaving DC for Virginia's Potomac Yard?

Are the Wizards and the Capitals leaving Washington D.C.?

It's a real possibility, according to The Washington Post.

The outlet is reporting that Monumental Sports, which owns Capital One Arena, is looking to potentially leave D.C. and head over to the Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria.

Monumental Sports had previously asked the District for $600 million to help them revamp Capital One Arena, but with no funds being allocated to the fixes — the Post states Virginia lawmakers are holding a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the potential move.

Potomac Yard is accessible to many parts of the DMV, and in May, WMATA opened a new metro station along the Blue and Yellow Lines.

Virginia Tech is also constructing its Innovation Campus in the area and is set to open its first academic building in 2024.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement Monday saying the company is "committed to delivering the best fan experience, winning championships, giving back to our communities, and becoming the most valuable regional sports and entertainment enterprise in the world so that we can continue to reinvest in our fans and community. Our commitment to the DMV is unwavering, and we look forward to sharing plans for future investments."

Back in June, the Post reported that the owners of D.C.’s beloved sports teams had preliminary discussions about moving their operations out of D.C. and into Virginia.

At the time, Monumental Sports said it planned to invest further in Capital One Arena.

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the arena this year and will continue to invest to build a best-in-class operation for the next 25 years. In the coming year, we plan to invest an additional $80+ million in building out new office space ... state-of-the-art broadcast studios ... and upgrading the arena's infrastructure," a spokesperson for the company said.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.