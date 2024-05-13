Bowser's approval ratings down for the first time in nearly a decade

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s approval rating has dropped, with residents reportedly concerned about her efforts on crime reduction, homelessness and improving D.C. schools.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll found that 46 percent of D.C. residents approve of Bowser's overall job performance, down from 58% in 2022 and 67% in 2019 and 2017.

48% of residents say they do not approve of Bowser's performance, up from 37% in 2022.

This is the first time since Bowser was elected in 2014 that her approval ratings have dropped below the majority.

"The degree of anxiety about the economy, homelessness, crime is significant," said Mark Rozell, dean of the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government, to The Washington Post.

The next election for D.C. mayor will be in 2026.

