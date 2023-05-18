New Potomac Yard-VT Metrorail station to open Friday

On Friday, May 19th, the Potomac Yard-VT Metrorail station will finally open beginning with morning Metro service on the Blue and Yellow lines. It is right in-between the Braddock Rd. Metrorail station and the Ronald Reagan National Airport station in Alexandria.

WMATA's Potomac Yard-VT line is what's called an "infill" station, which is where a station is built between existing stations (versus a line expansion such as we saw with the Silver Line extension last November). This opening also comes about a week after Yellow Line service returned along the Potomac. The "VT" part of the name represents proximity to Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus.

The station won't have parking nor a "Kiss & Ride" drop-off area, but there will be secure bike parking for up to 49 bikes at the station. It is expected that most people will approach the station on foot via two main entrances - one on University Drive, and another on Potomac Avenue. People will be able to easily access downtown Alexandria.

According to Google Maps, it will take about 23 minutes to get from Metro Center to the station on the Blue Line and about 33-39 minutes with a transfer from the Red Line if leaving from Union Station.

While service will commence early in the morning, the grand opening event will be held at about 10:30 AM and streamed on WMATA's website. Metro GM Randy Clarke, Alexandria's mayor Justin Wilson, as well as VA Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are expected to speak.

WMATA also Tweeted that commemorative, limited edition SmarTrip cards will be filled at the Potomac Yard-VT station machines.

Construction on the new station started in December, 2019. But a series of delays caused the opening to be pushed back a number of times.