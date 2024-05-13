Black bear spotted in Arlington

article

A juvenile black bear has been spotted in different neighborhoods of north Arlington Monday, officials say.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said they received several reports of a black bear in Arlington.

AWLA says their current plan is to let the bear make his way out of the county.

"We are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from the bear if sighted. DO NOT seek him out or attempt to approach. We highly recommend that residents keep their pets inside, take down bird feeders and make sure that trash is secured or brought indoors," said AWLA.

This is the second time this spring that a black bear has been seen in residential neighborhoods in the D.C. area. A black bear was seen last week roaming a Northeast D.C. neighborhood, close to where "Franklin" the bear spent hours in a tree before being captured.

Photos of the bear in Arlington appear to be a different, smaller bear than the one spotted last week.