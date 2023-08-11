5 Things to Do In Potomac Yard

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are taking a trip to POTOMAC YARD!

Along the Potomac River just across from the nation's capital, POTOMAC YARD is a thriving city with a cosmopolitan feel!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting POTOMAC YARD it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE ULTIMATE BARBER

At this award-winning barbershop you can say goodbye to bad haircuts. But a haircut is not the only service they offer! Whether you're looking for a color touch-up or a beard trim, The Ultimate Barber is calling your name!

SWING'S COFFEE ROASTERS

Here you can consume coffee without any guilt! Their ethically sourced coffee has a history that dates back more than 100 years, Swing's has perfected their taste! Celebrate the Swing's tradition with a cup of their coffee today.

POTOMAC YARD PARK

Make a splash at Potomac Yards Park! With 36 water jets, a day at the park is sure to cool you down. If you would rather stay dry, the park also has a playground, picnic area, and tennis court making it a perfect fit for every activity!

BARKHAUS

Enjoy a beverage with man's best friend! Barkhaus is the first-ever dog-friendly bar in the D.C. metro area. It also has a doggy daycare and frequent trivia nights. You and your pup are sure to leave happier than you entered.

POTOMAC YARD METRO STATION

Calling all art lovers and Metro riders! With impressions of cherry blossoms and Virginia blue bells on the building, this Metro stop is sure to spice up your daily commute.

