Woman killed by falling tree on George Washington Memorial Parkway identified

A portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway remains closed Tuesday morning as cleanup continues from Friday’s powerful storms, which brought down multiple trees - including two that struck vehicles, killing the drivers.

READ MORE: Portion of George Washington Parkway remains closed after deadly storms

The Brief Dr. Marla Holden, 61, identified as victim of falling tree on George Washington Memorial Parkway. Crews clearing a 2.5-mile stretch where 15 trees fell, including those that hit vehicles. Rescuers tried to free Holden but were unsuccessful; second victim remains unidentified.



One of the victims has been identified as Dr. Marla Holden, 61, of Fort Washington. She was on her way home from work when a tree fell onto her car along the Parkway around Morningside Lane and Mount Vernon Circle.

Storm cleanup ongoing

What we know:

Holden’s husband shared in a statement to FOX 5 that she had worked as a project manager at George Washington’s Mount Vernon for the past six years. He described her as a force, highlighting her journey as a single mother who put herself through college, became a business owner, and traveled the world as a photographer.

Holden was one of two women killed in separate incidents when trees fell onto their vehicles during the storm. The second victim, who died when a tree struck her car on Frye Road, has not yet been identified by Fairfax County officials.

Pastor Jesse Johnson and a group of about 20 good Samaritans rushed to the scene to try to free Holden but were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: 2 killed in separate incidents in Virginia after severe storms swept through region

Victim identified in crash

"I went in through the back window and pulled some branches away and was able to find the person there," Johnson said.

Authorities continue to assess the damage. Crews will continue to work along a 2.5-mile stretch of the Parkway, between Belle View Boulevard and Alexandria Avenue, where approximately 15 trees came down.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Woman killed by falling tree on George Washington Memorial Parkway identified as Dr. Marla Holden