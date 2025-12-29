Air fryer fire displaces two adults from Montgomery County townhome

article

The Brief An air fryer fire damaged a Wheaton townhome Sunday evening, fire officials said. The blaze started in a second-floor kitchen and caused about $75,000 in damage. No injuries were reported, but two adults were displaced.



Two adults were displaced after a fire caused by unattended food cooking in an air fryer damaged a Wheaton townhome Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say crews responded around 6:50 p.m. Monday to the 2800 block of Schoolhouse Circle, near Viers Mill Road, after reports of smoke coming from a three-level townhome.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the second floor of the home. Officials say the fire originated in the second-floor kitchen and was likely caused by unattended food cooking or warming in an air fryer.

Fire officials estimate the damage at approximately $75,000.

Impact on residents

No injuries were reported. Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

What's next:

Fire officials say the origin and cause investigation has been completed, and no additional hazards were reported at the scene.