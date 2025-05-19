Portion of George Washington Parkway remains closed after deadly storms

The Brief Parts of the George Washington Parkway remain closed after Friday’s deadly storms. Two people were killed when trees fell on cars in separate incidents. Authorities are monitoring flood levels, with no timeline for reopening.



Parts of the George Washington Memorial Parkway remain closed on Monday as cleanup continues across the D.C. region following Friday’s deadly storms.

Road closures after storms

What we know:

A tragic scene unfolded on the southern portion of the roadway in the areas of Morningside Lane and Mount Vernon Circle after a tree fell and one person was killed.

Also on Friday, another person was killed along Frye Road between Manor Drive and Pole Road in Woodlawn after a tree fell onto their car.

Officials monitor flood risks

Residents told FOX 5 that the severe weather intensified rapidly on Friday night. The National Weather Service issued a rare ‘destructive’ severe storm warning before conditions worsened. Flood stages will be monitored closely over the next 24–48 hours as additional rain is possible.

U.S. Park Police have not released the identities of the victim, and there is no timeline for when the roadway will fully reopen.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team, the National Weather Service, U.S. Park Police, Fairfax County Police, and previous FOX 5 reporting.



