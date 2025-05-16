WEATHER WATCH: 2 killed as severe storms slam DC region

The Brief Severe storms are blowing through the D.C. region Friday evening. A rare "destructive" severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Maryland. That warning is issued for severe thunderstorms with straight-line winds that have the potential to hit 80 miles per hour.



A rare "destructive" severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Maryland on Friday. As the storm progressed, trees and power lines came down, killing at least two people in Virginia, according to authorities.

Trees fall onto cars in Virginia

What we know:

According to Fairfax County officials, a call came in at 5:42 p.m. for a tree on a vehicle on Frye Road and Pole Road in Woodlawn. One adult female was pronounced dead following the incident.

No additional details about the victim have been released at this time.

Another person was killed when a tree fell onto their car on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in the area of Morningside Lane and Mount Vernon Circle. The identity of the victim in that incident is also not yet known.

There are road closures in the area and drivers will need to follow police directions.

Damage in D.C.

Local perspective:

A FOX 5 viewer provided photos of a massive tree down on 13th Street, Southeast, between South Carolina Avenue and Kentucky Avenue.

The viewer said the tree was uprooted around 6 p.m. and fell on the hood of a car during the sudden storm.

Extreme winds whip through Maryland

What they're saying:

The destructive severe storm designation is different than other thunderstorms. It's a newer type of warning, issued by the National Weather Service.

It's not tornadic, but it's a severe thunderstorm warning with straight-line winds that have the potential to hit 80 miles per hour, and that can do a lot of damage, knocking down trees and power lines, FOX 5 meteorologist Kaitlin Roth said.

Torrential rain and frequent lightning are part of these storms, but the wind within the storm prompted these warnings.

The warning was issued for parts of Montgomery County until 5:45 p.m. Off to the north, including portions of Baltimore and Carroll County, that goes until 6 p.m.

Both have the potential to produce straight-line winds that could exceed 80 miles an hour at times.

Data shows winds of up to 67 miles an hour blew through Gaithersburg and Olney.

Stay safe, take cover

What to do:

If you are in the path of this storm or if you're anywhere within this severe thunderstorm warning, which does include I-95, and gets into Howard County, you want to take cover.

