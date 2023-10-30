Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for injuring a mother and son with a boxcutter, police say

WASHINGTON - A woman was arrested for stabbing a mother and her 6-year-old son in Southwest D.C. 

Police responded to the 900 block of Sixth Street, SW on Friday around 7:30 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. 

A dispute between 43-year-old Lateasa Hill and her female neighbor turned physical, according to police. During the fight, the woman was stabbed multiple times, and her 6-year-old son had a minor cut. 

Hill was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. 

The mother was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The 6-year-old was treated at the scene, police say. 

