Viral video shows 4 armed suspects pointing guns at victims during robbery at the Wharf in DC

Police are investigating an armed robbery outside a popular restaurant at the Wharf in D.C. Monday night.

Four suspects can be seen jumping out of a black sedan with guns and demanding items from the suspects in a viral video.

The incident appears to be at the Philippe restaurant, located on the 600 Block of Wharf St. SW.

There are no reported injuries at this time. This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Police say they are on the lookout for the black sedan seen in the video.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.

