Gunshots rang out near the waterfront in Southwest Monday evening, and police say at least three people were injured in the shooting.

Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said they received a call reporting the shooting at 8:30 p.m. near the popular, swanky seafood restaurant, The Point D.C.

When they arrived in the area, officers located one man in the 2100 block of 2nd Street Southwest suffering from gunshot wounds. Less than a mile away, another man and a teen were found in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue in Southwest.

While their conditions are unknown so far, Officer Carew said the individuals who were hit by bullets were "conscious and breathing."

Police are now searching for five people who were last seen traveling in a gray Audi.

