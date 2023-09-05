Shooting in Southwest leaves one dead, four injured

A mass shooting in Southwest Tuesday evening left four people injured, and one man dead.

D.C. Police Assistant Chief Carlos Heraud said the department became aware of the shooting around 4:15 p.m.

The assistant police chief said the shots struck five people in the 200 block of M Street Southwest.

Officers who arrived at the scene found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and one of those men, officials said, has succumbed to their injuries and died.

Heraud said that three other men who were wounded in the shooting walked into a local hospital.

So far, police have not revealed a motive or identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.