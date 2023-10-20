Why Maryland and Virginia are ranked in the top 5 most sleep deprived states in America

When's the last time you yawned? Is your sleep routine in limbo? Here's why Maryland and Virginia have been ranked in the top five most sleep-deprived states in America.

According to Medical Marijuana experts at Leafwell, Maryland and Virginia are in the top five most sleep-deprived states, with Virginia landing at fifth on the list. The study took a look at the average nightly sleep duration in each state along with the number of searches for over 90 key search terms including ‘insomnia’, ‘I can’t sleep,' and ‘lack of sleep.’

Maryland received a sleep score of 24.31 out of 100, while Virginia's sleep score was listed at 29.61 out of 100.

Hawaii was named the number one most sleep-deprived state and received a sleep score of 9.87 out of 100. Georgia came in as the second most sleep-deprived state with a sleep score of 19.68 out of 100. Nevada was ranked as third most sleep-deprived state with a sleep score of 23.24 out of 100.

The study suggests that Maryland sleepers have a lower rate than most people, suffering from short sleep duration, which is 16th highest in the country. Roughly 36.6% of Virginia sleepers also suffer from short sleep duration, which is the 15th highest in the country.