77-year-old man killed in fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George's County, police say

Prince George’s County police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington.

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as 77-year-old Foday Salim of Fort Washington. Police arrived in the area of 6800 block of Bock Road on Thursday morning around 7 a.m. to reports of a collision.

According to police, the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound on Bock Road, when Salim was struck in the roadway. Salim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police say the driver of the striking car remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

MORE MARYLAND NEWS STORIES: