The new year is two weeks away, and come 2026, new laws will begin to go into effect in the nation's capital.

The District has had a busy year. From President Donald Trump’s federal takeover to the shooting of two National Guard members just blocks from the White House, and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcement that she will not seek a fourth term, D.C. enters the new year amid political and public safety developments reshaping city leadership and governance.

Let's delve into the laws District residents can definitively expect as they enter the new year, as well as policy measures they can expect to continue or possibly be voted on.

Increasing the minimum wage

The Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment Act of 2016 amended the District of Columbia’s earlier minimum wage law to require annual increases tied to inflation once the $15 per hour target was reached. Since 2020, D.C.’s minimum wage has risen each year based on these inflation adjustments.

In July, D.C.'s minimum wage rose to $17.95 per hour. By July 2026, it'll rise again, but to what exact figure is yet to be determined.

Once the minimum wage is raised in July, it'll be the highest in the nation.

Increasing energy efficiency and conservation

By the end of 2026, Mayor Muriel Bowser must create new, net-zero building codes for most new structures built in the District. Legislation passed by the D.C. Council in July 2022 made it so these new building codes must apply to all buildings undergoing "substantial improvements" in the District as well.

The Clean Energy D.C. Building Code Amendment Act of 2022 states that "on-site combustion of fossil fuels for backup power generation shall not be prohibited," however.

In addition to these laws, D.C. residents will begin to feel the effects of a number of legislative measures taken in the latter half of 2025. They should also expect potential outcomes on a number of measures still in legislative limbo.

For example, the D.C. CRIMES ACT of 2025, which the House of Representatives passed in September and limits the D.C. Council’s authority over sentencing policies, still needs to be voted on in the U.S. Senate and signed by President Trump before becoming law.

It would require bipartisan support to pass in the Senate, as Republicans alone do not hold enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

The bill lowers the District's definition of "youth" from under 25 years old to under 18 years old, according to the House Oversight Committee. It also "removes judicial discretion to sentence youth offenders below the mandatory minimum and requires the D.C. Attorney General to establish a public website reporting juvenile crime statistics."

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson's official government website, congressional Republicans have framed the bill as a continuation of policies intended to address crime in D.C.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1, included health coverage changes that reduced income eligibility for Medicaid beginning Jan. 1, 2026. As a result, an estimated 25,000 D.C. residents will transition out of Medicaid eligibility and into a new Basic Health Plan administered by the District’s health exchange.

While most of these individuals will remain insured, the Basic Health Plan generally offers fewer benefits than full Medicaid.

These changes are part of broader adjustments to social safety net programs in the FY 2026 budget.

Additionally, the D.C. Council voted to extend the District's youth curfew until April 2026 earlier this month. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., those ages 17 and younger are not permitted to roam D.C.'s streets. In some areas, such as the Navy Yard, the curfew is 8 p.m.