Maryland circuit court judge shot, killed outside Hagerstown home

A Maryland circuit court judge is dead after being shot outside of his Hagerstown home.

Authorities say 52-year-old Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson was struck by gunfire Thursday night around 8 p.m. outside his home on Olde Waterford Road in the Clear Spring community. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Wilkinson was an associate judge with the Washington County Circuit Court since January 10, 2020.

"Horrible news in Washington County tonight," posted state delegate Neil Parrott on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.