Video captures moments before white SUV fled Arlington hit-and-run

The Brief Arlington police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck another driver and a bystander near North Glebe Road and 11th Street N. around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The incident followed an argument between two motorists; the suspect hit both victims before fleeing in a white SUV. Surveillance video shows the SUV stopping, reversing, then speeding off; both victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



What we know:

The hit and run occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday by the intersection of North Glebe Road and 11th Street N. in the Ballston section of Arlington.

Police say there were two separate drivers involved — driving two different vehicles — when they somehow got into a verbal argument.

One driver then gets out of their vehicle. Police then say the suspect hit the other driver, hit a random person just walking by, and then drove off.

The two victims suffered serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.

Dig deeper:

The suspect's white SUV is visible in surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 DC.

In the video, you can see that SUV seems speed up and come to a short stop. It then reverses — and then starts to drive forward again, only this time taking off.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to police.