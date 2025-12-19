Video captures moments before white SUV fled Arlington hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people before driving off Thursday.
What we know:
The hit and run occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday by the intersection of North Glebe Road and 11th Street N. in the Ballston section of Arlington.
Police say there were two separate drivers involved — driving two different vehicles — when they somehow got into a verbal argument.
One driver then gets out of their vehicle. Police then say the suspect hit the other driver, hit a random person just walking by, and then drove off.
The two victims suffered serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.
Dig deeper:
The suspect's white SUV is visible in surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 DC.
In the video, you can see that SUV seems speed up and come to a short stop. It then reverses — and then starts to drive forward again, only this time taking off.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to police.