Video captures moments before white SUV fled Arlington hit-and-run

By and
Published  December 19, 2025 7:44am EST
Arlington police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck another driver and a bystander near North Glebe Road and 11th Street N. around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people before driving off Thursday. 

What we know:

The hit and run occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday by the intersection of North Glebe Road and 11th Street N. in the Ballston section of Arlington. 

Police say there were two separate drivers involved — driving two different vehicles — when they somehow got into a verbal argument.

One driver then gets out of their vehicle. Police then say the suspect hit the other driver, hit a random person just walking by, and then drove off.

The two victims suffered serious injuries, but are expected to be okay. 

Dig deeper:

The suspect's white SUV is visible in surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 DC. 

In the video, you can see that SUV seems speed up and come to a short stop. It then reverses — and then starts to drive forward again, only this time taking off.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to police. 

