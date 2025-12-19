Trump gives fed workers off on Christmas Eve, December 26

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to give federal workers off on December 24 and December 26 this year, creating a five-day holiday break.

What we know:

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively," the order stated.

Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year. By having off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, plus the weekend, many fed workers will get a nice unexpected five day break.

Presidents typically grant the day before or after Christmas off, or sometimes just half of the day. Two full days is rare.

Last year, President Joe Biden granted federal workers off on Christmas Eve.