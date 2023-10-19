One officer shot, another injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect in Southeast DC

A D.C. officer was shot in Southeast while responding to a report of a person with a gun, police say.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Gainsville Street, Southeast where it was reported that a person was walking around with a gun.

As they were investigating, shots were fired at the officers and one of them was hit. Officers returned fire at the suspect, who was struck multiple times.

The police officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to the D.C. Police Union, that officer has a serious injury but is in stable condition.

They also say another officer was injured in the incident, but not shot.

The Washington branch of the ATF is on scene to help with the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with FOX 5 for updates.